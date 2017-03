Tom W. Harrold, age 65, of Oologah, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017.

Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, March 23 at Hayhurst Funeral Home, 1660 S. Elm Pl., Broken Arrow.

A Memorial Service wil be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 24 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 400 N. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow

