County burn ban continued to March 27

Rogers County Emergency Management Director Scotty Stokes said the Rogers County burn ban has been extended for another week, with the text of the resolution updated to provide more details. It now expires Monday, March 27 unless it is renewed during the Board of County Commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. that morning at the Rogers County Courthouse.

The complete text of the updated burn ban is being posted on Oologah.net.

Burn Ban:03-20-17 Burn Ban Res

The extension follows the initial ban imposed under an emergency meeting by the Board on Friday, March 3.

“Rogers County Commissioners held an emergency meeting this afternoon and have issued a cou nty wide Burn Ban effective immediately. A burn ban discussion was already on the agenda for Monday morning during the BOCC meeting. We will re-evaluate the situation at that time,” he said then.

Stokes said the basic rules for a burn ban are listed at www.forestry.ok.gov . Click on the tab marked Burn Ban Information for details. The county ban follows the state guidelines at least through Monday’s Commission Meeting.

