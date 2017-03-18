Station mold gives NW tough choice: clean up or tear down and start over

By JOHN M. WYLIE II, Editor

Northwest fire board members face a tough decision due to dangerous mold contamination at its three 30-year-old fire stations:

Try to clean up, make major repairs and continue using them or tear down and replace at least one or perhaps all three while building a fourth.

And they need to choose fast: A special public board meeting was set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall to discuss which course to pursue, following a private meeting of the building committee (which is legal and proper because it includes only two board members) with contractors, architects and/or engineers.

Director John Robinson said that there had been a past culture of skimping on proper building maintenance and that now the facilities—especially Station 2 in Talala—have cancer and broken bones which will take far more than Band Aids to cure.

Right now, firefighters and support personnel are working from temporary trailers which one member called “mini stations in the back yard.”

