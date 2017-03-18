Community banquet will be a Fiesta

An evening of great food and awards is set for March 25. The Oologah Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting and banquet. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the Oologah United Methodist Church. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the banquet are $25 per person or $200 for a reserved table for eight people. Tickets are on sale at Lakeside State Bank, Oologah Tag Agency, and Valley National Bank and also at the door.

The dinner will be catered by El Gavan, Oologah’s newest restaurant. The owners of El Gavan also own a very popular restaurant in Claremore.

The Chamber takes great pride in honoring some very deserving area citizens and businesses.

The awards list includes:

Spirit of Will Rogers: Oologah United Methodist Church;

Community Spirit Award: Kent Connor;

Senior Citizens of the Year: Don & Beverly Wofford;

New Business of the Year: Oologah Academy for Early Education LLC and 4 Seasons Ag & Lawn;

Retail Business of the Year: Daylight Donuts/Subway, Mustang Mowers, and Heavenly Dough Pizza;

Professional Business of the Year: Peoples Family Counseling;

Teacher of the Year: Tracy Gibson.

Citizen of the Year will be a surprise.

