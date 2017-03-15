13 charges filed in wild pursuit of car loaded with ammo, gunpowder

By JOHN M. WYLIE II, Editor

Two area residents face a total of 13 charges in the wake of a three-county pursuit and crash last November that began in Oologah and ended near Vera.

The wrecked vehicle, which had reached speeds of 120 mph and caught fire after crashing, held two weapons, 8 pounds of gunpowder and large containers of ammunition, court documents say.

Warrants were issued March 8 seeking the arrest of Brandalyn Reshea Grazier, 40, of Oologah on two felony and four misdemeanor charges, and for Jeffery David Wood, now 30, on four felony and five misdemeanor charges.

Both remained at large at deadline, jail records indicate. The warrants carry bonds of $85,670.50 for Wood and $7,000 for Grazier.

The charges say a Nov. 21 traffic stop escalated into a high speed, zig-zagging pursuit, a crash in which the woman was injured, and an investigation which was hampered because she provided false names for herself and the driver.

He had escaped through a window of the overturned vehicle and fled while she crawled out, suffering a broken leg, as the vehicle caught fire.

