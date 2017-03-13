Carini gets totally clean audit

By JOHN M. WYLIE II, Editor

Rogers County Treasurer Jason Carini received a completely clean report from the annual State Auditor and Inspector’s review of his office.

All county treasurers are required to be checked annually to:

• Determine whether bank reconciliations are properly performed, visually verify the certificates of deposit, and confirm the investments.

• Determine whether subsidiary records are reconciled to the general ledger.

• Determine whether deposits and invested funds are secured by pledged collateral.

“Based on our procedures performed, there were no exceptions noted,” State Auditor and Inspector Gary A. Jones said in a letter to Carini released March 3.

Carini said Tuesday, “I am really excited with what we are doing. I was glad to see the report. My staff works very hard and I work to run my office with the highest level of integrity.

“We’ve done this now (had a completely clean audit) for two years in a row and we will continue holding a high standard through the remainder of my term.”

Carini noted that the procedure is a spot audit where the auditors can come in at any time, look at everything, and ask us several hours of questions.

“We have gotten a clean audit for two years (including the one at the end of his first year in office) and that is quite an accomplishment. Mine was the first one with no findings in at least seven years,” he noted.

The auditor’s office keeps reports available on line at www.sai.ok.gov .

