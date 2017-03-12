Have fun with Will Rogers during Spring Break

Spring Break at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum and Oologah Birthplace Ranch will focus on various aspects of Will Rogers’ life from his childhood on an Indian Territory Ranch to his love of sports, horses, entertaining and aviation.

Special activites are planned each weekday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. March 13-17. Days will alternate at the Museum and Ranch starting with Monday at the Museum.

Spring Break will be free this year for ages 17 and under, thanks to an education sponsorship from Win and Kay Ingersoll from Ingersoll Ranch, said Tad Jones, Museum director.

Monday will focus on Will’s movie career with poster making, art and newspaper writing.

Tuesday will be Baseball Field of Dreams and will include Will’s love of sports, especially baseball.

“Will Rogers was one of aviation’s first Ambassadors and at the Memorial Museum on Wednesday, Spring Break is going to be a special day to share aviation activities with the kids,” Jones said.

Thursday at the Ranch will demonstrate and practice calf roping and trick roping, cattle brand making, horseshoes and polo.

Friday’s Mid-Afternoon Frolic Talent Show will be patterned after Will’s performances on stage in New York with entertainment from area youth, ages 5-12 and 13-18. Cash prizes will be awarded $60, first; $40, second; and $20, third.

A detailed schedule of events follows:

March 13 – 17 –1-3 p.m. –

Monday – Movie Poster (Studio B), Art Program (Gilcrease) and Newspaper Writing (Claremore Progress) Behind the Scenes Tours wills start every 15 minutes – Will Rogers Memorial Museums

Tuesday – Baseball Field of Dreams – Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch

Wednesday – Flying Day – Ashley Howard, Newspapers in Education Program, Daily Oklahoman; Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission; Spartan School of Aeronautics; Tulsa Glue Dobbers model airplanes on display; Air Evac helicopter, and Paper Airplane Contest — Will Rogers Memorial Museum

Thursday – Cattle Brand Making/Horseshoes/Rope/Polo – Dana Ward Shouse, demonstrate polo playing and equipment – Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch

Friday – Talent Show, ages 5-12, 13-18, cash prizes. Dr. Dale Smith introduction of new CD, and Gift Shop Open House – Meet vendors and see new 2017 products (10 percent discount for the day) – Will Rogers Memorial Museum

(Additional information about Spring Break and entry form for the talent show can be found at willrogers.com (see the Spring Break page).

