Shelters ready for kids

By FAITH WYLIE, Leader Writer

If a tornado cuts through Oologah tomorrow, our students and citizens will have a safe place to shelter during the storm.

Voters approved that dream in April 2015. Now, the shelters are complete in time for the 2017 spring tornado season.

“Both shelters are ours,” said Jerry Rutledge, assistant superintendent at Monday night’s board of education meeting.

The Oologah-Talala schools suffered $19-million damage in an F-4 tornado on April 26, 1991. Fortunately, the tornado struck just after 9 p.m. The baseball team had just returned from a game and left the campus.

The $4.7-million bond issue passed in 2015 funds two large multi-use storm shelters, road work and five new buses.

School board members toured the completed facilities during their meeting.

The central storm shelter extends to the east side of the central cafeteria on the Highway 169 side of the campus. It can be used as a lunchtime commons area now, and later for more lunchroom space.

It has storm-proof doors to the outside and to the cafeteria and complete restroom facilities

The lower elementary storm shelter is on the west side of the campus. It has accessible bathrooms and storm-shuttered windows. It is engineered to become six classrooms.

Those classrooms will be needed if the State of Oklahoma solves its education funding crisis that has pushed class sizes up to 30 or more students per class.

The project came in about $13,000 under budget.

“Mr. Rutledge really keeps them on track,” said Max Tanner, superintendent.

Rutledge said the east ticket gate for away fans will be improved and landscaping will be added along the north side of the central tornado shelter.

He hopes to meet with emergency service providers to finalize a protocol for opening the shelter to the public if it is needed when school is closed. Initially, the plan is to open the central shelter first, then open the lower elementary shelter if more space is needed.

Category: News