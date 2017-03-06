Tornado watch issued until 3 a.m. as severe weather expected

WEATHER WARNING

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 3 a.m. for Rogers County and a large area of eastern Oklahoma which includes the adjoining counties of Tulsa, Washington, Nowata and Mayes.

SEVERE WEATHER EXPECTED THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT... This Outlook is for Northwest and West Central Arkansas as well as much of Eastern Oklahoma. .DAY ONE...Through Tonight. TORNADO. RISK...Elevated. AREA...Northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. ONSET...early evening. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM. RISK...Significant. AREA...eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. ONSET...early-mid evening. AREA AT GREATEST RISK...northeast Oklahoma and western Arkansas. HEAVY RAIN. RISK...Limited. AREA...far eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. ONSET...this evening. SIGNIFICANT WINDS. RISK...Elevated. AREA...eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. ONSET...ongoing. DISCUSSION... Isolated to scattered thunderstorms may develop early this evening across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas ahead of the cold front that continues moving through the central Plains. Strong wind fields at the surface and upper levels...will combine with moderate instability and support severe storm development. If discrete storms are able to form ahead of the front early this evening, they would quickly become supercells with the potential for large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. The tornado threat looks to be maximized during the early to mid evening hours across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. However, given the strong low level wind shear, the threat for severe weather, including isolated tornadoes, will persist until the cold front clears the area. In addition to the threat of severe storms...strong winds will continue in advance of the cold front. Sustained south winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour will be common with gusts of around 45 mph likely. This will of course make ongoing wildfire suppression efforts challenging. SPOTTER AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ACTION STATEMENT... Activation of the Regional Spotter Network Expected.

