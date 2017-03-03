Place your advertising in the 2017 Community Guide now
Why advertise in the 2017 Oologah Community Guide?
- Reader keep our Community Guide by their phones and in their cards for a year.
- 7,000 Community Guides are printed for distribution in the newspaper and in area businesses for a year.
- Businesses that rely on a cell phone are not included in any of the varied telephone books in the area, so participation in the Community guide is vital.
- Guide is posted online at www.Oologah.net.
Call Carolyn at 918-344-3389 or 918-443-2428.
Don’t be left out! Call now to be included in our Community Guide covering Oologah and Northwest Rogers County.
Download an order form here: 2017 Community Guide Order Form
Category: News