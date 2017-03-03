Emergency Rogers County burn ban imposed

The following statement was issued shortly befoe 4 p.m. by Scotty Stokes, Rogers County Emergency Management Director:

“Rogers County Commissioners held an emergency meeting this afternoon and have issued a cou nty wide Burn Ban effective immediately. A burn ban discussion was already on the agenda for Monday morning during the BOCC meeting. We will re-evaluate the situation at that time.”

Stokes said the basic rules for a burn ban are listed at www.forestry.ok.gov . Click on the tab marked Burn Ban Information for details. The county ban follows the state guidelines at least through Monday’s Commission Meeting.

The county burn ban last two week from today unless the commissioners modify it between now and the scheduled expiration date, which would be the afternoon of March 17.

