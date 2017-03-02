Martin wins gold for third time

By JENNIFER HERTEL, Leader sports writer

It was no surprise when Mustang senior Brock Martin won his third consecutive state title last weekend.

Martin not only won the state title but he did it in only 19 seconds.

How did it feel?

“It feels pretty good, I always think back to my first state championship and that feeling has been driving me ever since my sophomore year to go out and win more,” Martin said.

We sat down and talked to Martin about his past state championships.

His sophomore year he was the underdog going into the state title match, up against a two-time state champion. Martin was expected to be an easy opponent.

However, he pushed through and won by decision 3-1 over the state champion.

That unexpected first title win stays in his head to drive him.

