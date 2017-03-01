Wigginton earns Academic All State
By CAROLYN ESTES, Leader writer
Oologah senior Brook Wigginton, daughter of Brian and Nicole Wigginton, received one of the state’s top student honors Monday when she was named an Academic All-Stater by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
One hundred students were selected for this distinguished award from 551 nominations statewide.
An outstanding student and active community volunteer, Brook credits a Middle School teacher who exhorted students to always “dig a little deeper,” as the single most memorable force in shaping her academic success and future career plans.
To be nominated, students must meet one of the following criteria: Earn an ACT composite score of at least 30, a combined SAT evidence-based reading, writing, and math score of at least 1340, or be selected as a National Merit, National Achievement, or National Hispanic scholarship seminfinalist.
Wigginton’s ACT score was 32.
She will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion to wear at graduation and be recognized at the Foundation’s 31st annual awards banquet May 20 at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center.
