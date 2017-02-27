El Jalapeno donates food for Silver Dollar benefit dinner

When Oklahomans need a hand, they can trust their friends, neighbors—and even competitors–to help out. Just look at what’s happening in Collinsville this week.

A fundraising dinner for Silver Dollar Café will be held Thursday with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building—and the owner of another restaurant nearby, Tony Perez, owner of El Jalapeno Grill and dedicated community member, is generously donating the dinner of fajitas, beans and rice .

Silver Dollar was heavily damaged when it was struck by a vehicle, closing a major part of the building when a wall and roof collapsed.

The past four weeks have been very difficult for the Stotts and their family business. Money is going out of their pockets to pay contractors and restock their food supply while they await the insurance company.

The bar has been open since the structural engineer deemed it safe, however, the food is the restaurant’s main source of income, officials of the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce and Collinsville Downtown Inc., co-sponsors of the event.

Advance tickets are available for a donation of $15 or may be purchased at the door for $20. Additional donations above are welcome.

Tickets can be purchased at the CDI/Chamber office at 1126 W. Main St.; Hometown Insurance at 1016 W. Main St.; and John Brogan-Farmers Insurance at 109 E. Main St., all in Collinsville.

Additional information is available from the Chamber office at 918-371-4703

Category: News