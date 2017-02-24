School vandal, two others jailed in alleged robbery

Copyright 2017 Oologah Lake Leader LLC.

Admitted Oologah School vandal Johnny Austin Casper and companions Dallas Lee Hugh Green and Jesika Irene Casper were booked into the Rogers County Jail WEdnesday morning on $27,000 bond on felony booking complaints of robbery and misdemeanor counts involving interfering with an emergency telephone call. Their arrests stem from an alleged robbery and beating late Tuesday of a Tacora Hills resident, jail records and probable cause affidavits show.

Johnny Casper, 20, of rural Oologah, pleaded guilty to the April 2015 vandalism that ravaged the school campus and shocked the community and was given a 7-year deferred sentence. At the time of his arrest at 3:11 a.m. Wednesday he was free on a personal recognizance bond in Rogers County pending a hearing on a third application to accelerate his deferred sentence due to a drunk driving charge filed in Tulsa County.

He pleaded guilty last week and received a year-long suspended sentence, which means he will not have to go to jail but the conviction will remain on his record for that and two other misdemeanor charges. He also owes fines, court costs and is on supervised probation. Violation the rules and conditions of probation could cause the suspended sentence to be revoked–and violation of any law is a violation, records show.

Jessika Casper, 19, and Green, 18, both were listed as living in the same house in the 200 block of Pecan St. in Oologah. She was released on bond at 12:32 p.m. Friday; Green and Johnny Casper remained at the jail, officially known as the Amos G. Ward Detention Center, as of late Friday night, booking records showed.

The victim said he was attacked by the three in a dispute over money allegedly stolen from the Pecan Street address. He was examined by medics at his home but declined to be transported by an ambulance that responded to the Tacora Hills address.

A witness told deputies that the victim admitted having stolen $1,500 from Green but had already spent $1,000 of it. The witness, who had been spending the night at the victim’s home, drove the victim to meet friends at a location on Oologah Lake but said he did not know what those friends intended to do. Records and reports show no indication that either was arrested. In reporting the crime, the victim said he and the witness had smoked marijuana earlier in the evening.

Details of the case were still being compiled and no formal charges had been filed as of Thursday against anyone in the case. A more complete report will be in the March 2 Leader.

Category: News