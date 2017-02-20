HOLIDAY WEEKEND MAIL DAMAGED IN P.O. DROP BOX VANDALISM

Copyright 2016, Oologah Lake Leader Anything mailed at the Oologah Post Office drive-by drop box on Cooweescoowee Ave. after mid-morning Saturday was likely damaged in vandalism that left the box’s contents soaked and many items with illegible envelopes, the Leader has learned.

No official statements were available Monday, but reliable reports were that efforts were being made to dry out the contents of the damaged box, which was removed from the street Monday morning.

It is not known when the vandalism occurred, but Leader staffers saw the box in normal condition Sunday before nightfall.

No information was available on how much mail the box contained, but it would likely be more than normal because of the President’s Day postal holiday, which means under normal circumstances there would have been no mail picked up from the box between mid-morning Saturday and Tuesday.

However, the damaged box was found on its side Monday morning and was no longer water tight. Rain hit the Oologah area starting very late Sunday night and well into Monday morning.

Further information will be posted as it becomes available.

If you saw suspicious activity Sunday night or Monday morning, please report it to the post office when it reopens tomorrow morning.

Category: News