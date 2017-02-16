Northwest fires two employees, tackles mold problem

By JOHN M. WYLIE II, Editor

Northwest Rogers County Fire District directors, citing a negative financial audit, fired Administrative Assistant Debra Cooper Monday—even though the audit recommended additional training and outsourcing payroll but never mentioned firing anyone.

The action came during a Northwest meeting which raised multiple questions about the board’s compliance with Oklahoma’s Open Meeting Act.

“I’d like to make a motion that we terminate Debra Cooper effective immediately based on the audit results we have. We’ve been through the past year and we are in as bad a shape now as we were prior to, you know, what we were prior to a year ago. And anyway, effective immediately Debra is terminated. Make it a second,” said Chairman Mel Dainty after the board’s public meeting resumed following a 48-minute executive session.

Although the law prohibits taking any action in executive session, Cooper—whose job duties included serving as minutes clerk to the board—asked permission to return to the meeting room and retrieve her purse before the board ever reconvened in public session to take any action on her. …

She said Tuesday, “I deny all false claims and comments made against me but cannot discuss the situation any further at this time.”

Moldy oldies no joke for NW

After decades of hard use, it was no secret that all three Northwest Rogers County fire stations suffer from a variety of leaks and cracks—which eventually produce mold.

But after the first preliminary tests results were released Monday showing substantial issues at all three facilities, directors pledged aggressive action to deal with a serious issue.

Chief Mat Shockley placed the 15 test sample kits on tables in front of the board.

All showed mold in rooms throughout the stations. Shockley said the problem was expected because of recurring leaks, but the magnitude of the problem was daunting.

Category: News