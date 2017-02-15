Gov. Fallin lifts burn ban

Open burning with proper precautions is again allowed.

Due to significant rainfall that moved across the state, Governor Mary Fallin today (Wednesday, Feb. 15), signed an executive proclamation removing a burn ban she had ordered last week for Rogers, Tulsa, Washington, Nowata and 49 other counties.

The governor had issued the burn ban on Friday because of extreme dry and weather conditions. It was lifted today after rains moved across the state Monday and Tuesday.

The governor removed the ban at the recommendation of Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS), which conducted an analysis of the impact of the rainfall in the affected counties. The removal of the governor’s burn ban has no effect on county burn bans that were in place. OFS is contacting those counties to confirm which bans will remain which will be rescinded.

Those planning a controlled burn of brush, grass or leaves should take all appropriate precautions and notify their local fire department’s non-emergency number that there will be a controlled burn and the precise location.

A dditional information abou t normal burning regulations and recommended safety precautions are available at www.forestry.ok.gov.



Category: News