Seven Mustangs tapped on signing day

National Signing Day at Oologah High School last week provided seven Oologah athletes the opportunity to sign with colleges offering them the potential to compete on the college level. Those signing are:

- Casey Base, University of Central Oklahoma, football

- Ethan Clark, University of Central Oklahoma, football

- Clayton Downum, Southwestern University in Winfield, Kansas, football

- Alexis Madison, Oklahoma Wesleyan, volleyball

- Brock Martin, Oklahoma State University, football

- Rush O’Connor, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, football

- Blaize Schrader, Missouri Southern State University, football

