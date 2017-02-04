Service will be Monday for Evelyn Hall

Evelyn Louise Hall was born Jan. 28, 1933, in Claremore, to George Fredrick and Sylvia Ann Miller Walton. She died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Talala, at the age of 84 years.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso. Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel in Owasso. Serving as casket bearers will be John Hall, Tom Hudson, Doug McKinney, Ross Hall, Bill Pearson, and Russell McKinney. Committal service and interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Talala.

Evelyn was raised and educated in Claremore, and graduated with the Claremore High School Class of 1951. She was married Dec. 22, 1950, in Ocheleta, to William Earl Hall. She spent most of her working life as a homemaker, then going to work as a bank teller with American Exchange Bank in Collinsville, after her children were grown. Evelyn enjoyed a variety of pastimes including reading and embroidery. She also enjoyed spending time outside and working in her yard. Most important to her was her family who knew her as an excellent cook and a wonderful lady.

Loving family members include:

Son Clayton Edward Hall and wife Judith of Collinsville; twin daughters, Patricia Hudson and husband Jim of Talala, and Teresa Brown and husband Dusty of Talala; grandchildren Stephanie Huckleby and husband A.J. of Oologah, Matthew Taylor and wife Amy of Oologah, Cody Brown and wife Diana of Owasso, Amanda Brown of Collinsville, Kristen Hudson, Carrie Hudson, and Mark Hudson; great grandchildren; Alexis, Aiden, Jasper, Ashton, Reed, Silas, and Gabe;

Brother Ronald Walton of Owasso and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso.

