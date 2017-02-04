Doris Lane (Coke) Meyer passes away at 97, service is 2 pm Saturday

Grand-niece knew Will Rogers as ‘Uncle Will’

The gracious lady known simply as Coke, believed to be the last of Will Rogers’ relatives who knew him personally, has passed away.

Doris Lane (Coke) Meyer, 97, of Bartlesville, was Rogers’ great-niece and devoted her life to preserving his legacy including frequent visits and volunteer work at both the Birthplace Ranch in Oologah and the Memorial Museum in Claremore.

She died Sunday night, Jan. 29, 2017. She was born Doris Lolita Meyer Nov. 12, 1919 in Chelsea to James Gunter and Maude Belle (Mooney) Lane.

Coke spent a great deal of her childhood in Chelsea with her paternal grandmother, Maud Ethel Rogers Lane, Will’s sister.

Her fondest memories of her great-uncle are of the things he did to make his sister more comfortable when she was ill and before her death in 1925, when Coke was just six years old. A hospital bed, a trip to Mayo Clinic and electric outdoor Christmas lights made her last Christmas special.

Coke also vividly remembered Aug. 15, 1935 and the Bartlesville newspaper calling to tell her father that his Uncle Will had died in a plane crash in Alaska. It was a devastating time for 16-year-old Coke and her siblings.

She said when Will came to Bartlesville he “ate with us, but stayed at Woolaroc in the main lodge (Will was a great friend of the Phillips family). His room was on the mezzanine.”

“Coke” and her husband, James William Meyer, operated a flower shop and greenhouse in Caney, Kansas, retiring in 1968 to Scottsdale, Ariz., where they operated an OTASCO store before returning to Bartlesville in 1984. He died in 2004.

Soon after her return, “Coke” as she was fondly called by everyone, was immersed in Indian and family lore, shared her love of and history with her uncle widely with others, and joined Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club.

She was often the spokesperson for the family and was responsible with Joe and Michelle Carter, former Museum directors, in putting together a 125th anniversary celebration of Will’s Nov. 4, 1879 birth and family reunion during Will Rogers Days 2004.

“Coke Meyer’s spirited effort to enhance the memory of Will Rogers had tremendous impact,” the Carters said. Her vivid, human and warm recollections about her childhood when Will Rogers visited Oklahoma were greeted with cheers by hundreds who heard her speeches.”

Tad Jones, director of the Will Rogers Memorial Museums, said, “Coke made so many contributions to the Museum dedicated to her great-uncle. It has been wonderful to have that continuing family relationship and having her here to share her memories.”

Jennifer Rogers Etcheverry, Will’s great-granddaughter, reflected about her last visit to Claremore in November when she and Coke were interviewed for an RSU-TV production:

“As I sat beside her, listening to her share memories of her childhood and relationship with my great-grandfather, I was in awe at her spunk, wit and humor.

“I will always treasure that day. We are so fortunate to have had her in our lives.”

In 2012 Coke published <italics>I Called Him Uncle Will<end italics>, a recollection of her visits to Chelsea and with her family after they moved to Bartlesville.

Carolyn Wilcott was by her side when she was writing the book.

“She was such an inspiration, always saw the best in everyone, saw the beauty of the world,” Wilcott said. “She was the most selfless person I ever met.”

Coke was honored on her 96th birthday with a celebration at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore.

She maintained a close relationship with her cousins Clem and Bob McSpadden and Tom Milam and their families.

She lived for a short time in Claremore before returning to Bartlesville, where she shared a home with her son, Jim, and his wife Susan. She is also survived by a son, Jerry Meyer and his wife Suzie of Liberty, Kan. Her late son, Billy Bob, born in 1942, died in a 1946 accident.

Services are 2 p.m. Saturday Feb. 4 at Bartlesville First Church, 4715 Price Road with Rev. Tari Carbaugh officiating. A family visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday Feb. 3 at Walker Brown Funeral Home, 4201 Nowata Rd., Bartlesville.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Coke’s name to any of the organizations in which she was active.

