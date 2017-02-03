Subscribe via RSS Feed
Local government at its best

February 3, 2017

Want to make a difference? Information about two local elections is in this week’s Leader.

Oologah Town Board – Filing period for Ward 2 and Ward 4 is Monday through Wednesday, with the election to be held April 4. The seats are currently held by Melissa McKinney and Mat Shockley.

School Board – Voters will go to the polls on Valentine’s Day to choose between challenger Ty Knott and incumbent Brian Wigginton for a seat on the Oologah-Talala Board of Education. See this week’s Leader for an interview with the candidates.

