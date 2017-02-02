At least 1 dead in Oologah blaze

OTEMS Paramedics have confirmed that there has been at least one fatality in a fire southwest of Oologah this afternoon.

Northwest Rogers County Fire District units were paged on a fire in a detached trailer in the 14000 block of S. 4078 Rd. at about 3:20 p.m. and the first unit on the scene at 3:25 p.m. reported the travel trailer was 100 percent involved in flames. The fire is now extinguished and the area is being taped off.

The State Fire Marshal has been asked to respond.

No further details were immediately available.

Category: News