Service Monday for Violet (Warden) Lockwood

Violet Louise Lockwood, 83, formerly of Oologah, died Jan. 25, 2017.

Funeral services will be 2 pm Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bruce Almy officiating. A private family burial will follow in Wann Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home.

Violet Louise Lockwood was born Nov. 26, 1933 to Thomas Dawson and Ollie Violet (Fletcher) in Oklahoma City. Violet was the baby of fourteen children. She attended school in Oklahoma City.

In 1949, Violet married Jimmy Ray McElyea, at the age of 16. Jimmy passed away in 1970. Violet supported her children by working as a waitress.

She then met Arnold Warden in 1973. They were soon married and moved to Harper, Kansas. Together, they operated an OTASCO store. Eventually, they sold the store and moved to Oologah, where they owned and operated a bait shop and convenience store. Upon their retirement, Arnold and Violet moved to Dewey to be closer to their children. In 1998, Arnold passed away.

Violet married Don Lockwood in 2002. They resided in Bartlesville, until her passing on January 25, 2017.

Violet was a member of Bluestem Baptist Church in Dewey, Oklahoma. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both first and second husbands; all thirteen of her siblings, including four brothers and nine sisters; two sons, Jimmy Don Lockwood and Francis Warden; and daughter-in-law, Gail McElyea.

Violet is survived by her husband, Don; daughter, Teresa Stewart and husband, Roger; four sons, Sammy McElyea and wife, Kathy; Danny McElyea; Ronnie Lockwood and wife, Rachel; Travis Warden and wife, Cathy; two daughters-in-law, Jean Warden and Marlene McElyea; ten grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; eleven great-great grandchildren; and numerous extended family.

Memorials may be given through the funeral home to Bluestem Baptist Church or Comforting Hands Hospice.

