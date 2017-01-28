Mardonna Craig dies

Mardonna Sheryl Macon Craig, 67, of Oologah, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 after a lengthy battle with complications of diabetes.

Mardonna was born June 2, 1949, in Bluffton, Ind. to Donald I. Macon and Margaret Earle Stewart Macon. She was a 1967 graduate of Lancaster Central High School in Bluffton, Ind. Driven by a desire to help others she went into the field of nursing. She became an LVN and worked at Caylor Nickel Clinic in Bluffton where she would inevitably meet the man she would marry. The couple moved to Amarillo, Texas and she enjoyed working at St. Anthony’s Hospital. Mardonna would go on to earn her RN degree at New Mexico Junior College and BSN at University of Albuquerque. She worked as a Rehab nurse for several years, then as a Diabetic Nurse Educator and Nephrologist for nearly 20 years.

In her spare time, Mardonna was an avid crafter and decorator. She loved to go shopping and find things to spruce up her home or garden. She loved watching HGTV and would spend hours planning her next project; for there was always a project or two to be done. She also loved spending time with her family, friends and her many pets. She was particularly looking forward to spending time in the sun training the family’s new puppy.

Mardonna married John T. Craig, Jr on Feb. 16, 1969 in Bluffton, Ind. and had two children, Perry James (Deanna) Craig of Dawsonville, Georgia and Cynthia D Stewart of the home. She is survived by her children, ex-husband and devoted friend, John Craig of the home and two brothers, Vaughn (Marlene) Macon of Bluffton, Ind. and Steve (Cathy) Macon of Casa Grande, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Michael Macon, and her sister, Cheri Baumgartner.

In keeping with her wishes, her mortal body will be cremated. She wanted part of her to stay in Oklahoma with her family and beloved pets and the remainder to be reunited with her parents on the family farm in Bluffton, Ind. The family plans to hold a memorial this summer at the farm when siblings and extended family can also attend. No other services will be held.

Preferred memorials are to the donor’s choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Cremation Care Centers. www.GreenCountryCremation.com

