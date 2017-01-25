Dennis Byrd killed by impact in crash

OHP report to DA on possible charges coming soon

By JOHN M. WYLIE II, Editor

Dennis Byrd was killed virtually immediately by blunt trauma in a fiery head-on crash Oct. 15, before flames or smoke could cause any injury, an autopsy report shows.

The report by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, completed Jan. 14 and released to the Leader last Thursday evening, also showed that Byrd had no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

Byrd, 50, of Talala, was known worldwide as a TU and New York Jets football player who overcame a broken neck from a 1992 on-field collision that many said would leave him unable to walk. Instead, he was able to walk, become an author, inspirational speaker, subject of a major television documentary movie and volunteer high school coach before moving on to a quiet life with his family here.

Completion of the ME’s autopsy and toxicology documents will let the Oklahoma Highway Patrol present its report to the Rogers County District Attorney’s Office soon to determine if charges should be filed against the driver of the other vehicle.

