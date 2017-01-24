Odie Damron, 91, of Talala, passed away Jan. 22, 2017 with his family by his side.

He was born Dec. 5, 1925 in Crosbyton, TX to Cleavie and Dosha Damron. He married Norma Jean Kelley Aug. 16, 1949 and they were married for 63 yrs. He worked as a rancher for his entire life. He enjoyed his family, his cattle and horses.

He is survived by three children, Steve, Robin and Kandy; one grandson, Ben; one great-granddaughter, Gemma; nephews, nieces and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean; brother, Eugene; sisters, Louis, Claudine, Maxie and Janelle.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wed. Jan. 25 at Stumpff Funeral Home in Nowata.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., today (Thursday) Jan. 26 at Talala Christian Church with Rev. Ton Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Talala.

The family wishes to thank all who have shared in the loss of their father.

