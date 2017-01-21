Michael Tolley visitation set Monday, Funeral is Tuesday

Michael Eugene Tolley died Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Oologah. He was 66.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday and funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Kent Jensen of Oologah Assembly of God officiating. Both will be held at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel in Owasso.

Casket bearers will be Aaron Robinson, Joseph Robinson, Matthew Robinson, and Joshua Robinson; honorary casket bearers will be Stuart Robinson, Marshal Tolley, and Hunter Tolley.

Committal service and interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Owasso.

Michael Tolley was born March 19, 1950, to Jimmy and Wilma June Robinson Tolley. He grew up in Casper, Wyo., where he attended school through the eighth grade. He also enjoyed music and liked to play his guitar and sing. He was an avid car enthusiast and could name almost any make and model of any car he saw.

Loving family members include: Sister, Gwynda Robinson of Oologah; brother, Rocky Tolley of Oologah; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

