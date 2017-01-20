Rios gets four life terms

From News on 6 and staff reports

NOWATA—Kansas Citian Cesar Rios today was handed four life prison terms in connection with the multi-state chase and shooting spree that left Oologah Police Lt. Charles Neill permanently injured.

Rios, 25, was ordered to serve the terms concurrently, meaning he will be 62 before becoming eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 38.5 years in prison before he can be considered for parole. In addition, if and when he is paroled, he was sentenced to another 10 years, which was suspended but requires 10 years of post-release supervised probation.

The May 2015 chase began when Talala police stopped a car in which Rios was a passenger for a traffic violation and it fled north on US 169.

According to records of court cases in Nowata County and Montgomery County, Kansas., the chase roared north with Alexjandro Garcia driving, Rios firing at pursuing officers from a passenger seat, and Roxanne Mendoza as a passenger who did not fire a weapon. All three Kansas City-area residents had been using a variety of drugs, records show.

The chase ended when the three ditched the vehicle in South Coffeyville. Police arrested Rios and Mendoza a short time later.

Garcia carjacked an elderly man and led Kansas authorities on another chase before being arrested the next morning at a home at Liberty, Kan., after a shootout with officers.

Mendoza has testified for prosecutors against the other two in Oklahoma and is serving a 10-year term for possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Rios entered a blind plea to a six-count felony indictment, which was the basis for the sentence Friday.

Prosecutors said one shot fired from the fleeing car hit Lt. Neill in the head, causing his squad car to roll over.

A Kansas judge sentenced Garcia to life in prison without parole in July of 2016 for charges there. He still awaits court action in Nowata County. A detailed report will appear in next week’s Leader, include details about why Garcia should not have been on the streets and able to commit the crimes which resulted in today’s sentence.

