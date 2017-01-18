Mustangs win at home, travel to Lincoln Tournament

By JENNIFER HERTEL, Leader sports writer

The Mustangs trounced Claremore Sequoyah at home on Monday

The girls started the action and dominated the Lady Eagles 75-53. The Lady Mustangs started out on fire, capitalizing on the Lady Eagles’ mistakes.

Playing hard on both sides of the court and hustling from start to finish, the Lady Mustangs routed the Lady Eagles.

The Ladies showed incredible instincts in finding the ball, which led to several turnovers for the Lady Eagles.

Lyndi Melton led the Ladies with 19 points, followed by Avery Cluck 17, Karly Wadsworth 11, Baylie Despain 9, Kate Morgan 5, Megan Boughman 5, Lilly Ruark 4 and Kyah Dixon 3.

The boys were close behind the girls with a win of their own, decimating the Eagles 60-52.

In an incredibly intense game the Mustangs showed their level of athleticism by simply out-hustling and out-performing the Eagles.

Showing their ability to shoot anywhere, the boys capitalized on the Eagles’ mistakes and turned it into points.

The boys battled until the very end of the game to come out on top, giving 110% all the way up until the last seconds of the game.

Ethan Morton led the scoring with 15 points, followed by Ethan Thomas 14, Seth Bennett 12, Casey Base 8, Konnor Davis 7 and Ethan Clark 4.

Both of these Mustang teams made us proud against Claremore Sequoyah. We have a lot of season left and these Mustangs are ready to take it head on.

The teams play in the Lincoln Christian tournament this week.

The Ladies take on Lincoln at 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by the Mustangs against Lincoln at 8:30 p.m. Bracket play continues through Saturday.

