OTEMS: Roads deteriorate badly in Rogers County;; OTEMS update on crashes; “Do not travel unless it is an emergency”

NEWS ADVISORY FROM OTEMS PARAMEDICS

Friday, Jan 13, 2017; 2135 pm

ROGERS COUNTY ROAD CONDITIONS BAD; OTEMS ASSISTING AT TWO CRASH SCENES

OTEMS ambulance units are assisting on two crashes—one on Winganon Bridge and the other at US 169 and Oklahoma 88—as road conditions have rapidly deteriorated in Rogers County.

The bridge crash is on the only road link between the east and west sides of Oologah Lake between the north end of the lake just south of Nowata and Oologah Dam, a total distance of about 20 miles and a distance of about 12 miles in Rogers County.

Trucks are sanding the bridge. No further details are available on the crash which occurred about 8:45 p.m.

A semi has overturned on US 169 just south of Oklahoma 88. That call came in at 9:23 p.m. and further details were not immediately available.

Emergency officials are urging those who must drive in Rogers County tonight to use extreme caution.

“Please do not travel unless it is an emergency,” said OTEMS Operations Director Kelly Deal, noting the temperature at the Winganon Bridge site was 27 degrees.

