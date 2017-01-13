Oologah schools cancelled

Oologah Talala Schools have been canceled today along with athletic and other activities, Supt. Max Tanner told Leader staffer Carolyn Estes about 6 a.m. after driving district roads. Tanner said he made the decision after ice started forming on his vehicle as he criss-crossed the district. The decision was announced about 6 a.m.

The Oklahoma Deprtment of Transportation said, “The storm system moving through Oklahoma this morning is causing isolated slick areas on state highways and interstates. Crews from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are treating bridges and overpasses with salt and sand in central and northeastern Oklahoma, including the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas. Drivers should be alert to the potential for ice to develop, go slow and allow extra travel time on their morning commute. ”

Category: News