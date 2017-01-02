Service is Wednesday for Charles Long

Funeral services for Charles LeRoy Long will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at the Sien-Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Bauer officiating. Interment will follow in the Osage Gardens Cemetery under the direction of the Sien-Shelton Funeral Home.

Charles Long, age 85, of Skiatook, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at the Bailey Medical Center in Owasso.

Charles was born June 22, 1931 in Hominy to Miles and Dessie Jewel (Galyean) Long. He grew up and received his education at Wildhorse, graduating in 1949. Charles married Shirley Jean Peters on April 2, 1955 in Skiatook. They madeg their home in New Mexico, Texas, Pawhuska, Oologah, Tulsa and moved back to Skiatook in 2006. Charles entered into the United States Air Force in 1951 and was stationed in Alaska for 2 ½ years during the Korean War and received his honorable discharge in 1955.

Charles was a machinist for Rockwell International and retired in 1993 then he went to work driving a truck for Schlumberger for 4 years. Charles liked cars, singing where he had a family quartet, but most of all he loved people, never meeting a stranger.

Charles was preceded in death by his mother and father, sister: Iva Louise, one brother: Melvin Long and son-in-law: Jeff Musick.

Charles is survived by his wife: Shirley of the home, children: Rhonda Kay Musick of Tulsa, Rheta Faye McMillian and husband Johnnie of Collinsville, Regina Lynn Mazkoori and husband Mehrdad of Los Angeles, Calif., Jean Patterson of Midland, Texas and Jan Rambo and husband Vernie of Anna, Texas, two brothers: Mervin “Babe” Long and Miles Ralph “Windy” Long; ten grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Music for the services will be: “The Old Rugged Cross” by DA Meyers, “I Met The Master” performed by: Darold Patterson.

Casket escorts: Johnnie McMillian, Mehrdad Mazkoori, Vernie Rambo, Michael Martin, Aaron King, Matt King and Greg Freidline.

The family of Charles Leroy Long entrusted his care and services to Sien-Shelton Funeral Home.

