Service held for Morgan Herle

Services for Morgan Ruth Herle, 9, were Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Claremore. She was laid to rest in Oologah’s Oak Hill Cemetery. Morgan went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. She was the precious age of nine.

Born April 16, 2007 in Omaha, Nebraska, Morgan was the third of four beautiful daughters born to Robin (Brown) Herle. Just after celebrating Morgan’s first birthday, Robin moved her girls from Nebraska to the Claremore/Oologah area where they would attend Oologah Schools. Morgan was currently in the third grade and was a great student. She always looked forward to attending school where she would get to see her friends, the teachers and the staff.

Being only 18 months older than her sister, Julia, Morgan and Julia were quite the pair. One always planning or plotting a scheme and the other was sure to put some action behind those plans.

With a gift of gab, Morgan was a little talker and living with mom and three sisters: Catherine, Isabell and Julia meant there was always an ear ready for listening. A big helper, Morgan loved to be in the kitchen offering up her assistance in any way possible as mom planned and prepared meals for her girls. Sudden bursts of energy would find Morgan outdoors running alongside the family dog.

All of the girls enjoyed sitting around listening to mom read the adventures of Harry Potter and Morgan was no exception. However, her all-time favorite entertainment was watching Avatar.

Morgan was a precious daughter, sister and granddaughter whose time here on earth was much too brief. Her legacy and memory will be lived out by her loving family members. They are: her mother, Robin Herle; sisters: Catherine, Isabell and Julia Herle; maternal grandparents: Nevel and Mary Brown; her father, Ryan Herle and paternal grandparents: Harlan and Carolyn Herle and Susan and Richard Tietjen.

Services were handled by Rice Funeral Home.

