Service held Dec. 31 for Kyle Snider

Kyle Allen Snider was born April 27, 1988, in Tulsa. Kyle passed away Dec. 27, 2016. He spent his childhood residing in Talala, graduating from Oologah High School in 2006. He began his working career at Kellogg Cattle Company in 2004 where he got to spend his time tending to livestock and performing other management duties which he loved.

In 2012, Kyle changed his career path and began working for Strong Wall Construction. He developed a passion for construction as a carpentry specialist and enjoyed working for the company his family started in 2006.

In May of 2010 Kyle met the love of his life Jennifer Ishmael of Vera. They welcomed their daughter Kylea Marie Snider on Sept. 16, 2011. On Sept. 6, 2014, Kyle and Jennifer were united in marriage. On March 21, 2016 they introduced into the world their son Creek Allen Snider. Kyle’s greatest passion and most valued possession were his children. He introduced his daughter to his love for the outdoors from the time she could walk.

He spent time with his daughter, Kylea, fishing, swimming, and even worked on a few carpentry projects together. He loved spending time introducing their daughter to new things. One of the proudest moments of his life was welcoming his son, Creek, into the world. He was looking forward to spending a lifetime teaching him all of the things he had learned throughout his life.

Throughout his life, Kyle thrived on his love for numerous activities including, cage fighting, playing guitars and making music with his friends, being a volunteer fireman, and bull riding. He had an extraordinary love for the outdoors. To Kyle, being with nature was a way to connect with the universe. He loved to hunt deer, ducks, coyotes, dove, and many other types of wildlife. He loved the challenge of nature questioning his ability to capture those perfect moments.

Kyle is survived by his wife, Jennifer Snider, of Vera and their two children, Kylea and Creek. He is also survived by his parents, Darla and Kevin Martin of Talala, and Gregg and Teresa Snider of Hondo, Texas; his sister Kara Statum and brother in law Shane Statum with their three boys Hunter, Connor, and Skyler of Owasso; and his grandparents, Francis and Wanda Coulter, of Oologah, Cecil and Nita Snider of Owasso; and numerous aunts, uncles, family and friends.

Kyle is proceeded in death by his grandmother, Flora Jean Snider.

Funeral Services were Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at the Current Church in Collinsville with Rev. Jim Carney officiating.

