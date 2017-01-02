Memorial service set Friday for J.B. Hollis

J.B. Hollis, 82, of Talala, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 20, 2016 following a brief terminal illness. He was the beloved husband of nearly 60 years to his much adored wife who survives him, Mary Hollis.

J.B. was deeply admired by his children, Jo Ellen Hollis, Debbie Buckner, and Randy Hollis, who survive him. He especially loved watching his grandson, Lee Hollis, play sports and taking his granddaughter, Brooke Ciarletti, on trips to the Golden Arches.

J.B. was also blessed with a great-granddaughter, Sveva Ciarletti. In addition to his grandchildren and great-granddaughter, J.B. is survived by his sister Sylma and brother Roy. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Eugene, and his grandchild Megan Hollis. He will be remembered for saying things like, “I’ve had a worse cut on my lip and never stopped whistling,” as well as his love for the country way of life. He leaves a legacy of hard work and storytelling, Bible studying and loving his family with a courageous and generous heart.

The family will hold a memorial service celebrating his life on Jan. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Collinsville Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Ron Hardage officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Collinsville. For those who would prefer to make a memorial contribution, the family has designated the Goldtrap Boys & Girls Club in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

