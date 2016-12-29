Leaverton gets 3 life sentences

By JOHN M. WYLIE II, Oologah Lake Leader Editor

Chief U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell today sentenced Talala resident Jesse Bud Leaverton, 58, to life imprisonment under the three-strikes sentencing statute for robbing three banks in the Tulsa metro area in June.

Frizzell made his ruling following an afternoon-long hearing.

U.S. Attorney Danny C. Williams Sr. said Leaverton went on an Oklahoma bank robbery spree that started June 18 with the robbery of the Arvest Bank at 218 S. Memorial Drive in Tulsa; continued with the the Bank of America at 5950 East Admiral in Tulsa on June 23and ended with the Security State Bank in the Osage County town of Fairfax the next day.

He threatened the bank tellers with the use of a firearm and, in addition, threatened the Security State Bank teller with death, testimony and documents in the case showed.

Leaverton was located by the U.S. Marshals’ Violent Crimes Task Force in Missouri June 30, and a jury found him guilty of all three robberies Sept. 20 after deliberating a matter of minutes.

Leaverton has an extensive criminal history and had been living in Talala while on supervised release from a Missouri bank robbery sentence.

He actually tried to sell tools to employees at Talala City Hall including the police chief just days before the crime spree began and when, unknown to them, was wanted on a Nowata County warrant that had not yet been linked to his federal prison supervised release status.

His conviction record includes burglary, manslaughter, and armed bank robbery. Before he committed the recent robberies, Leaverton was convicted of robbing the Missouri banks for which he had received a 271-months sentence.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Tulsa Police Department, the Osage County Sherriff’s Office, the Talala Police Department, and the United States Marshals Violent Crimes Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Neal C. Hong prosecuted the case. Hong told the Leader, “All counts carry life because of the three-strike statute and there is no parole in the federal system so it will be natural life.”

