Jesse Leaverton: Pure evil or evil’s victim?

Talalan Jesse Bud Leaverton will find out Friday afternoon if 2016′s last business day will provide his last hope ever to be a free man again.

When Chief U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell makes his decision, a key factor will be his answer to the question haunting authorities and the public: Is Leaverton so inherently evil that only locking him away forever can protect society (as prosecutors maintain), or is he a victim of physical and sexual abuse from family members since infancy that drove him to drug abuse and crime?

Both sides agree he was abused, as at least one earlier generation of his family had been before him. Prosecutors say this is no excuse for the pain he inflicted on those who never harmed him. His defenders say he learned from early childhood that only fighting back against those who abused him or ignored the abuse could protect him.

At age 58, he has a slaying and a role in a prison riot so violent he was moved to another state to his credit along with at least four bank robberies and a criminal record that started when he was 14.

After examining thousands of pages of documents, the Oologah Lake Leader presents both sides. The details are chilling, riveting and tell a great deal about the violent society in which we live. It includes for the first time the details of one victim’s ongoing terror when she was the teller robbed at a tiny bank in Fairfax, Okla., a trauma she describes in detail that would bring tears to anyone’s eyes.

