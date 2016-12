Wanda L. Lewis, 86, formerly of Oologah, Oklahoma, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2016. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2016, at the Floral Haven Heritage Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

