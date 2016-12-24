Prather injured in single vehicle accident

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Logsdon of Rogers County Detachment Troop B reported that 19 year-old Casey Prather of Oologah was involved in a single vehicle wreck on Old Highway 88 today at 10:47 a.m. He said she was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado eastbound in old 88 1/10 of a mile east of County Road N/S4110 when she came to a curve in the road, lost control on the wet roadway, departed the roadway to the left, struck a fence and then a fence post.Assisting with the wreck were members of Oologah-Talala EMS (OTEMS), North-West Fire Department and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report she was not wearing a seat belt. Prather was transported by OTEMS to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted with head, trunk internal, and arm injuries

Category: News