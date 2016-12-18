Service was held Friday for Clover Evans

Clover B. Evans, 89, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, at home surrounded by family. One of the sweetest ladies God gave to Earth. She was loved by everyone who knew her for her gentle nature and excellent spirit.

She was born Jan. 27, 1927 to Bertha and Roy Butts in Vera. She attended Vera Schools. She married Frank Evans in Pauls Valley in 1944. In the early years of marriage, she and Frank traveled many places including Alaska, Colorado, and back to Oklahoma following Frank’s work as a Pipefitter. During these travels, their son Ralph was born. Settling in Collinsville they began their business of operating the Collinsville Mobile Home Park. She was widowed in 1970.

She was kept busy while working at the Wee Snack Café, and the Memorial Hospital in Collinsville. She then later worked at Frank W. Murphy Manufacturing in Tulsa doing assembly work, and retired from there in 1992, all while still managing the Mobile Home Park.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family.

She is survived by son Ralph and wife, Pearlene of Oologah; grandchildren, Glade and wife, Kim Evans of Oologah, and Carmen and Russell of Oologah; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Hunter Jeffs and Brinley and Declan Evans, as well as a host of devoted nieces, nephews, friends and church family.

The family wishes to especially thank her caregivers from Millennium Home Health Care and Millennium Hospice for the exceptional care they gave during the last 7 months.

Services were Friday, Dec. 16 at the Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed Ridgelawn Cemetery in Collinsville.

Services are under the direction of Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, (918) 371-2111

