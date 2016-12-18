Service was held for Marge Martin

Marjorie (Marge) Mildred Martin, 90, passed away from this life Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 in Owasso.

She was born Dec. 10, 1925 in Deerfield, MO to Joseph Ray Clyburn and Edna Pauline (Weber) Clyburn.

She graduated high school in 1943 from Nevada High School in Nevada, MO. After graduation she moved to Tulsa to attend Draughon Business School. She met her husband Carl, while staying at his parent’s boarding house while she attended school.

She and Carl married Aug, 30, 1946 and were in the restaurant business for many years. They opened the Ranch House Restaurant at 3rd & Trenton in the 60’s. They later had two other restaurants; one in Cushing and the last was Carl’s Kountry Chicken at 3rd and Wheeling in Tulsa. Carl ran the kitchen and she ran the front.

She is survived by her three children, son, Roger Martin and wife, Claudia of Ben Lomond, Calif.; daughter, Marjie Ann Deramo and husband, John of Talala, and son, Chuck Martin and wife, Cindy of Sperry; her brother, Bill Clyburn and his wife, Billie of Wichita, Kan.; her sister, Mary Bailey of Fort Scott, KS and sister-in-law, Faye Martin of Broken Arrow; and many nieces and nephews.

She was a wonderful “Memaw” to her grandchildren, Tony Martin of Collinsville, Stacie Deramo of Aurora, IL, Julie Jensen and husband, Alex of Tulsa, Johnny Deramo of Talala, Chad Martin and wife, Lisa of Sperry, Cody Martin of Tulsa, Cristin Pena and her husband, Luis of Sperry and Bethany Deramo of Sperry; her great-grandchildren, Kierston, Alexis, and Casen of Sperry, Annlee of Tulsa and Bristol, Bryce and Anabelle of Ben Lomond, CA.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Carl; her parents, Edna and Ray Clyburn; two brothers, Earl and Joe Clyburn and one grandson, Kelly Martin.

Graveside services were held Dec. 1 at Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow under the direction of Ninde Funeral Home Brookside location in Tulsa.

Category: Obits