Service held for Christen Leigh Page

Christen Leigh Page, age 42, of Oologah, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 at 6:05 a.m. in the Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa.

Christen was born Oct. 9, 1974 in Tulsa. Christen grew up and received her education in Glenpool. Christen was a homemaker and had also worked for Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa where she worked in medical billing. Christen liked singing, crafting and raising her children. Christen had attended Faith Fellowship Church in Collinsville.

Christen is survived by her children: Maleigh Boeckman, MacKenzie Thompson and husband AJ, Kylee Crook, Kenedy Huckabone, Kegan Huckabone, Maddisyn Campbell and Addisyn Campbell, mother and step-father Cathy and Roger Martin, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services for Christen Leigh Page were held Dec. 14, 2016 at the Faith Fellowship Church in Collinsville with Pastor Kelvin Linbocker, officiating. Interment was under the direction of the Sien-Shelton Funeral Home.

Category: Obits