OTEMS takes special steps to deal with coming Arctic blast

OTEMS Paramedics is already taking major steps to ensure the safety of both its patients and medics during the coming Arctic cold blast.

In an all-staff advisory issued Friday afternoon, Operations Director Kelly Deal announced steps ranging from changing uniform requirements for medics to providing extra protection from extreme cold for patients while they are moved from a home, car or business to an ambulance.

The service also has plans in place for everything from a water rescue during duck hunting season on Oologah Lake—which the extreme cold would make extremely dangerous for both the victim and the rescuers—to dealing with what forecasters consider unlikely for this storm, how to safely reach a patient when an ambulance can’t handle road conditions.

“From 7 a.m. Saturday until noon Tuesday altered uniform is approved,” Deal said. “Additional non-issue outerwear is acceptable as long as it is in good taste, and every effort should be made to identify yourself as OTEMS such as a ball cap, beanie, highway vest, etc.”

He said personnel will always provide needed identification by affiliation and title if it isn’t visible to any other first responder, patient, family, or hospital staff.

“Remember to layer and be prepared to be outside for extended periods,” he added, noting that medics must protect themselves so they can provide optimum treatment for patients.

“ALL efforts possible will be made for our patients. We need an abundance of blankets. They need to be kept warm and readily available.

“Keep the wind in mind. I recommend use of a burrito wrap to keep patients warm and blankets from blowing off exposing the patient. Thickness with this wrap is easily adjusted with the temperatures. It helps keep wind out and you can easily completely cover them. I like my patients warm and dry.

“Prepare the patient for how extreme the wind is going to feel and your plan. If you need to cover their head with a towel or coat, explain to them beforehand so they’re not surprised. Then talk them through the process.

“Prepare for extreme hypothermia treatments as well as worst case scenarios of extended extrication or lake rescue/exposure, etc., since it is duck season on Oologah Lake.

“There is likely to be some snow. While this storm should not present those challenges, remember if you have any doubt that you can or cannot get out of a location then don’t go in. Use fire and resources as needed. No one wins if a transport vehicle cannot transport. Communicate with other services, keep them informed and use common sense. Be safe and be careful.”

Planning has gone as far as providing staff with information on where ice spikes are kept, although icing was not expected at the time the plan was issued, but crews are reminded to use them in ways that don’t damage patients’ wooden floors.

“Drive appropriate speed for conditions. Remember heavy snow can have blinding flashback effect with emergency lighting. If so, shut down to non-emergency. Slow down and proceed with caution. Turn lights back in when stopped on scene,” Deal advised, noting that the district has a Tahoe with emergency equipment available if needed to operate safely.

“Lastly all scheduled day car crews need to be prepared to stay over for up to an additional 12+ hours, depending on storm hazards (if any) and volume,” he said.

Emergency services experts also suggest anyone driving into lightly traveled areas call someone before leaving to advise what vehicle they are driving, their route and destination, and when they plan to return.

OTEMS covers about a third of the land area of Rogers County stretching from the Nowata, Washington and Tulsa County lines and serving Oologah, Talala and part of Claremore directly and a wider area through mutual aid agreements.

“We are acting early to be prepared for the worst. The latest data we have as these emergency protocols are issued is that we could face an inch of snow and wind chills of 15 degrees below zero,” Deal said, noting that further revisions in the forecast—unlikely to be good—are possible.

“We’d rather make special preparations that aren’t all needed than do anything that would compromise the best emergency care possible for our patients, no matter what their needs may be,” he concluded.

Category: News