How have Oologah sports influenced our graduating athletes?

Brock Martin #9

Brock Martin has been a student at Oologah for 13 years and a starter for 3 years as the Mustangs’ defensive end. Brock plans to attend Oklahoma State University and play football. He plans to pursue a business degree and become an accountant.

Brock’s best memory was the Fort Gibson game his sophomore year to go to state for the first time. Brock said that one of his mentors was Coach Weeks, and that one thing that he learned from football was how to be a part of something bigger than yourself. His advice: play every play like it is your last.

Kenzie Kallio #2

Kenzie Kallio has been a student at Oologah for 13 years and a starter for 4 years as the Mustangs’ short stop. Kenzie plans to attend Crowder College to play softball and pursue a degree in sport journalism.

Kenzie’s best memory was the regional championship game freshmen year. Kenzie said that one of her mentors throughout her time at Oologah was Taylor McElhaney, and that one thing that she learned from softball was how to be a leader. Her advice: you get out what you put in.

