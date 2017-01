Odie Damron, 91, of Talala, passed away Jan. 22, 2017 with his family by his side. He was born Dec. 5, 1925 in Crosbyton, TX to Cleavie and Dosha Damron. He married Norma Jean Kelley Aug. 16, 1949 and they were married for 63 yrs. He worked as a rancher for his entire life. He [...]